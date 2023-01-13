MILAN. A diamond with an estimated value of around 3.5 million euros replaced with a fake one and a complaint from the owner of that precious stone, namely Violetta Caprotti, daughter of Bernardo, the historic founder of Esselunga supermarkets, who died in 2016. this is the mystery perhaps a theft or otherwise a scam, on which the Milanese investigators are working who for months have opened an investigation to find out who took away that diamond of such great value. Violetta Caprotti was heard this morning in the offices of the Milan prosecutor’s office, accompanied to the Palace of Justice by her lawyers, as a witness and complainant. According to what has been reconstructed regarding an investigation that has been traveling under the radar at least since last spring, coordinated by the “fraud pool” and conducted by the judicial police of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Violetta Caprotti had brought the diamond, set in a ring, to the dealer in which had been purchased in the past (a gift from the father, apparently) to have the stone cleaned. However, when they started working on the diamond, shop managers contacted her to tell her it was fake. The investigation would have arisen from a dispute between Violetta Caprotti and the retailer who, however, has always maintained that that diamond had arrived at the shop already fake. The investigators are now investigating to understand when he was replaced with a fake and by whom. It seems that the only certainties in this matter at the moment are two: Caprotti’s daughter possessed an undoubtedly real stone, while the one that remained in her hand, at a certain point, is a fake. The file currently appears to be the responsibility of unknown persons and it is also investigated to find out if it was a scam or a theft.