What if the wacky world of Alice in Wonderland merged with the works of Dalí? We can discover the result in Violett Remastered, which is already available at Xbox. This action and adventure game comes from the hand of Forever Entertainment It will transport us to a world hidden in a rabbit hutch, where we will have to decipher various riddles that will make our imaginations fly.

Violett Remastered is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

On Violett Remastered We will be accompanying Violetta, a rebellious teenager who her parents have sent to a lost town to value her privileges. Being so used to all the comforts that the city offers, Violetta does not agree with her parents’ decision to remove her from the city and her friends, but the situation takes an unexpected turn when she finds a crazy world in this place that will turn everything upside down.

The game offers us a series of riddles that will blow our minds little by little. We will have telekinetic powers that will help us move objects, although they will also help us to get rid of more than one danger. Violett Remastered It will have an atmosphere that will take us away from reality, trapping us in a world where madness reigns.

Violett Remastered is a fantastic 2.5D adventure inspired by Alice in Wonderland and other fascinating works such as Dalí’s, it has incredible hand-made drawings for us to enjoy a crazy experience, accompanied by a great soundtrack that will put our nerves are on edge when we are chased by an evil spider that wants to catch us and turn us into another trophy for its collection.

Remember that you can find Violett Remastered available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 9.99. The game is also Enhanced for Xbox One X.