The expulsion of the week did not wait for Thursday’s gala, as usually happens in Big Brother. In this case, and coinciding with the final stretch of the program, moved forward to Tuesday. “Oscar, Daniela and Violeta“One of you is leaving today,” he confirmed. Jorge Javier Vazquez.

The first contestant to be saved from expulsion, with 14% of the votes, was Óscar. “I’m a little relieved,” confessed the riding teacher. The farewell was left in a duel between Violeta and Danielawho were involved in many disputes during the week.

“It’s very close!” said the presenter before revealing the name of the expelled woman. The percentages were very equal, with a 53% and 47% of division, coinciding with those who supported the ‘fresis’ -Maica and Daniela- or the blue team.

Finally, Violeta managed to sink the fresiskicking out Daniela after being saved eight times. “The audience has decided that Daniela must leave the house,” Vázquez resolved. “I’m calm and I expected it,” confessed the expelled woman. “In the end, we are at the mercy of the public“, he assumed.

“Big Brother It has taught me many things, such as learn to take positive things with me and not always with the negative,” said Daniela. “There is always something positive about everything,” she reaffirmed.