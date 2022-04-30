Actors Eleazar Gomez and Violeta Isfel have been friends since childhood; have had the opportunity to work on several occasions, as was the case of the youth telenovela “Dare to dream”where he played the character of “Mateo Novoa” and she, the beloved villain “Antonella Rincón”, the leader of “Las Divinas”.

Through your Facebook account, Violeta Isfel shared a reunion she had with Eleazar Gómez on his return to Televisa, which took place in the recordings of a sketch of the show “Más noche”, which is hosted by Israel Jaitovich and Ximena Córdoba.

“Hey my loves! I share this video with all the fans who had asked for this reunion, after a long time without seeing each other, Eleazar and I returned to work together and greet each other with great affection. Stay tuned because we will have many surprises for you.”

However, the actress and businesswoman received a lot of criticism for having met again with the ex-boyfriend of the singer Danna Paola. Social network users reminded him of the brutal beating that he gave to his then sentimental partner, Peruvian model Stephanie Valenzuela.

“How bad that you share with someone who did not recognize being violent, in these times where women have suffered from guys like him, not one more woman,” wrote a Facebook user. “Let’s not forget that he is an abusive male,” another person expressed. Faced with the attacks for sharing his friendship with Eleazar Gómez, Isfel Violet commented on this:

I can’t judge anyone, especially if I don’t know the full version of the story. I was very pleased to see him, he has always been kind to me and a great companion.

It was in November 2020, when Eleazar Gómez was arrested after severely beating his ex-girlfriend Stephanie Valenzueladuring a discussion in an apartment in Mexico City.

The brother of the actress Zoraida Gómez, spent more than four months in the North Prison of CDMX, for the crime of equated family violence. In March of last year, a judge granted him three years probationafter Stephanie accepted the compensation for the damage that her ex-partner proposed.