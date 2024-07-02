The government has launched the Violet Wellbeing Cardan initiative aimed at improving the income of women heads of household in vulnerable situations. This program grants a Bi-monthly support of 2,600 pesos to women between 18 and 64 years old.

You should know that this Wellness program just opened new new call to receive new beneficiaries who basically have to submit documents from July 1st to July 26th 2024.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

To access it, interested parties must meet certain requirements:

Violeta Bienestar: The program that gives $2,600 pesos to women from 18 to 64 years old | New call

– Be between 18 and 64 years old

– Present a valid official identification (INE) with the address of the state of the call

– Have the CURP

– Have an income of less than 13,000 pesos per month

– Present proof of address no older than three months

– Provide the birth certificate of your dependents under 21 years of age

– Provide proof of studies for dependents under 21 years of age (certificate, report card, registration receipt, etc.)

Violeta Bienestar: The program that gives $2,600 pesos to women from 18 to 64 years old | New call

When and where is registration for the Violeta Bienestar Card?

This support is Available exclusively for women residing in the State of Baja California.

Registration for the Violeta Bienestar Card is now underway. Registration dates vary by delegation:

– In Rosarito, Tecate, San Felipe and San Quintín, registration is from July 1 to 26

– In Mexicali, Tijuana and Ensenada, registration will be open from July 1 to 26

Violeta Bienestar: The program that gives $2,600 pesos to women from 18 to 64 years old | New call

The Violeta Wellbeing Card’s main objective is to help women who are heads of households to cover personal expenses and basic needs. It also offers additional opportunities such as support for the academic development of their sons and daughters.

If you meet the requirements and wish to receive this support, be sure to carefully review the terms and conditions and register on time. This program represents a significant opportunity to improve the quality of life of many women in Baja California.