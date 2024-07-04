The Violet Wellbeing Card It is a financial support from the family of Wellness programs which, although it is not as well-known as pensions for senior citizens, people with disabilities, children of working mothers or federal government scholarships, offers its beneficiaries 2,600 pesos bi-monthly.

Violeta Bienestar: $2,6000 for women aged 18 to 64 | Registration closes July 26, 2024

In Debate we present you the updated requirements to enter this program in 2024; take advantage of the New call for applications that ends on July 26, 2024.

This program seeks to help cover personal expenses and basic needs, in addition to offering academic development opportunities for families. However, It is only available to a special group of the population: women..

Who can receive the Violet Card?

The program is intended for Female heads of household aged between 18 and 64 in a vulnerable situation. Beneficiaries vary by state. For example, in Guerrerosupport includes training, medical follow-up and bi-monthly financial support, promoting women’s economic autonomy.

In Baja Californiathe call to receive 2,600 pesos is open until July 26, 2024. Those interested should go to In-person registration in Mexicali, Ensenada and Tijuana. From July 24 to 26, registration will be in Tecate, Rosarito, San Felipe and San Quintín.

The requirements are:

■ ■ Be between 18 and 64 years old

■ ■ Current official identification (INE) with address in Baja California

■ ■ CURP

■ ■ Income less than 13 thousand pesos per month

■ ■ Proof of address (not older than 3 months)

■ ■ Birth certificate of dependents under 21 years of age

■ ■ Proof of studies for dependents under 21 years of age

For more information about the entities participating in the program, visit the official website of the program.