Women’s football and world sport in general are mourning the death of Violeta Mitul, soccer player for the Icelandic club Einherji Vopnafjörður. The 26-year-old soccer player fell off a cliff when she was taking a route up a mountain with her teammates.

The tragic accident occurred on September 4, but the team in question only announced the news this Sunday.

Violeta Mitul was 26 years old.

absurd deaths

Aurelio Rodríguezthe third baseman who played 17 seasons, 9 of them with the Detroit Tigers with whom he won a Gold Glove, died at the age of 52 when, leaving Tiger Stadium, he was walking down the street and a woman suffered a heart attack while driving and ran over

Nelson Barrerahome run hitter for the Red Devils and legend of the Mexican Baseball League, met an absurd death.

Already retired and working as a manager, he was at home and when he tried to move an awning stuck in some cables, he died from an electric shock, at the age of 44.

José Luis CicciufoArgentine soccer player, champion of the 1986 World Cup, died when, while out hunting, a shotgun killed him, at 43 years of age.

Cucciufo was hit by a bullet from his own gun when it accidentally went off while he was traveling in a van. He had the shotgun between his legs and leaning against his abdomen.

Ramon Bravo, a Mexican oceanographer and swimmer who participated in the 1948 Pan American and Olympic Games in London, received serious injuries from the sharks and attempted death several times, but was electrocuted when he was changing a light bulb in his house. He was 72 years old.

The boxer Pernell Whitaker He died on a side street in Norflok, Virginia, after being run over. He was 55 years old.

Denny Hulmethe New Zealand F1 champion in 1967, managed to survive the most dangerous era of motorsports.

At the age of 56, already retired, he was racing the Bathurst 1,000 kilometers in Australia when his car suddenly left the track. He had suffered a massive heart attack.

SPORTS

More sports news