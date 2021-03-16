Last february Konnichiwa!, which always brings the best of Japanese animated cinema to Latin America, made a great announcement: Violet Evergarden: The Movie would come to our region.

The latter is the most recent production of Kyoto Animation, and the first after the attack he suffered in July 2019. In view of that, there was a lot of expectation about his arrival in Latin American lands. Well, this weekend its premiere date was revealed.

Violet Evergarden: The Movie Coming Early Next Month

According Konnichiwa!It will be April 1 that it will premiere in Mexico and other Latin American countries. That is why the organizers ask fans to keep up with the pre-sales, which will open soon.

This animated film is the second based on the series. More than an alternate story, it is a direct continuation of the television anime. From what it seems, it will close with a ‘flourish’ the productions of this franchise.

Kimetsu no Yaiba’s movie loses to Violet Evergarden’s

Sure, there is always the possibility of a continuation. Konnichiwa! He also announced that he will shortly make a new announcement regarding another film that he will bring to Latin America.

But at the moment it is only possible to wait until I reveal it. Returning to the topic of Violet Evergarden: The Movie, this tape is one more sample of part of Kyoto Animation that he wants to prevail and remain one of the best animation studios in Japan.

Kyoto Animation Recovery Sample as a Studio

It does not matter that a criminal has tried to destroy it. The people in the study will decide when to stop. But as expected, it will take time for him to heal from all his wounds.

Many talented designers and animators died in the fire. So this film is a tribute to all those who lost their lives, and who had started working on it. Currently, both the anime and the first movie are available on Netflix.

It is to be imagined that at some point the same will happen with Violet Evergarden: The Movie. All because there is an agreement between Netflix Y Kyoto Animation for this series.

It is an exclusive of this video on demand service in the West, and one of the jewels of its catalog. But without a doubt the best thing will be to enjoy this film in the cinema, which begins to recover little by little. However, things are not going the same way as in the land of the Rising Sun.

