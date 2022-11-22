December is just around the corner and with it, premieres within the service of Netflix which always has a space for anime. This time we have a bit of everything, like Violet Evergarden: Memories Y The Seven Deadly Sins: The Edinburgh Grudge of which already we saw a breakthrough.

But let’s get to the point, how much will it arrive on Netflix during December and what does it have a bit of animation that you like?

December 1st – Berserking

December 9 – Dragon Age: Absolution

December 13th – Gudetama: From the Shell to the Adventure

December 15 – Violet Evergarden: Memories

December 20th – The Seven Deadly Sins: The Edinburgh Grudge

Source: Netflix

But this streaming service not only lives on anime, there are also some animations for the children of the house:

December 5th – Mighty Express: Train Race

6th of December – A Boss in Diapers: Christmas Special

December 15 – sonic prime

Finally, the options are there for users who are looking for something more than both western and eastern animation.

We also recommend: Dave Bautista insists again that he wants to be Marcus Fénix in the Gears of War movie

What else is coming to Netflix in December 2022?

Because we know that you not only watch Netflix for documentaries and anime, we also list the confirmed movies that will arrive in December on this service:

December 9 – Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

December 16 – Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths

December 23th – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

There are also some series that you should not miss and they arrive on the following days:

December 16 – The noob

December 21 – Emily in Paris – Season 3

December 25th – The Witcher 3: Origin of Blood

What do you think of the options for the last month of 2022? Do not forget to share your opinion with us in the comments. You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook.