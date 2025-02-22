The divorce between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was one of the most popular of 2024. After having lived a romance of comings and goings, since its sentimental history dates back to the year 2000, it was not until 2021 when a second chance was given again. They married 2022, but two years later they decided put an end to your marriagespecifically on August 20, when the singer presented the divorce roles before the California court.

Even so, the actress also maintained a Good relationship with the actor’s childrenthe result of its relationship with Jennifer Garner. And especially with Violet, since after the separation between Lopez and Affleck they could see them together several times.

However, this relationship could have broken. And, as a nearby source from both to Daily Mail, The young woman would have felt “used” for his father’s ex -wife during separation.

“Violet He began to realize how annoying his father was Because his separation was the center of everything. Violet is very intelligent and, ultimately, she will always be Dad’s girl. That is why we no longer see her in public departures with Jennifer Lopez, “he said for the aforementioned medium.

Also, the close union between Violet and Lopez would have surprised Jennifer Garner. “Jen supported that her daughter approached the singer because she always puts her children first. She let this pass because she wants Violet to be happy and, as an adult, Respect that you choose who to spend your time, even if you do not always agree“The source acknowledged.