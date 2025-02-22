Although the divorce between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has already been completed, its separation continues to generate headlines and seems to have had an unexpected impact among the children of the actor. While at first the singer maintained a good relationship with them, especially with Violet Affleck, this closeness seems to have deteriorated in recent months.

According to a source to the ‘Daily Mail’, the 19 -year -old would have decided to cut all communication with ‘The Bronx diva’ after feeling “used” during the media separation from her father. «Violet began to realize how annoying his father was because his separation was the center of everything. Ben never said a word about JLo, but the tension was evident. Violet is very intelligent and, ultimately, she will always be Dad’s girl. That is why we no longer see her in public departures with Jennifer Lopez, ”he said.

The news has taken more than one by surprise, since, during the summer of 2023, when the rumors of crisis between Jennifer and Ben charged strength, Violet spent a few days of vacation with the singer in the Hamptons. Even after the divorce became public, Violet was seen sharing time with Lynda Lopez, sister of the singer, which suggested that her relationship with the artist was still good.

The source in question also revealed that Jennifer Garner, ex -wife of Ben Affleck, was surprised at the close relationship her daughter maintained with the actress, however, she decided not to intervene: «Jen supported that his daughter approached the singer because he always puts To your children first. He let this pass because he wants Violet to be happy and, as an adult, respects that he choose who to spend his time, even if he does not always agree, ”said the informant.









Gtres





Finally, with the divorce agreement already signed and the impact that the separation in Ben Affleck would have had, Violet would have taken distances with Lopez and apparently he would have concluded that his relationship with the interpreter of ‘On the Floor’ can have responded to interests outside your personal well -being.

At the moment, neither of the two involved have spoken about it. However, the distancing between them has been evident and, everything indicates that the young woman has preferred to focus on her personal life and accompany her mother in this complicated moment.