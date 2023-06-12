During this weekend there were reported three deaths in violent acts in Tamaulipasamong them a minor who died after being hit by a stray bullet while playing a soccer game with some of his friends in the Francisco Villa ejido in the municipality of San Fernando.

The minor was identified by the authorities with the initials AOV T, 15 years old, who received a bullet wound to the head and was wounded in the neck by shearing while he was in a synthetic field.

After the incident, the minor was taken to a hospital in Ciudad Victoria as an emergency, but lost his life during the journey.

Of those responsible for the crime, it is known that they were traveling aboard several trucks and were shooting at each other during an apparent pursuit, it was when they passed near the minors that one of their stray bullets killed the high school student.

During the same Saturday, but at 11:00 p.m., a merchant was executed the Enrique Cárdenas neighborhood of Victoria City. According to local media, Julio Daniel, 32, was intercepted by armed individuals who shot him before fleeing in a vehicle.

The victim of the attack died after receiving eight bullet wounds of various calibers.

For this Sunday morning, a collector from the capital of Tamaulipas discovered the mutilated body of a woman hidden in a landfill.