The Public Prosecution Service has demanded heavy prison sentences of up to life for the main suspects in a series of violent home robberies in the North Holland region of West Friesland. That has the Public Prosecution Service announced on Wednesday. The criminal demands are related to eight robberies that were committed between 2020 and 2021 in North Holland and Gelderland, which resulted in one death and two serious injuries. The Public Prosecution Service speaks of violence of “the absolute outside category”.

Glenn V. faces the most severe sentence with a sentence of life in prison. Five other suspects are being sentenced to prison terms of between 42 months and thirty years. Ruviëni M. and Deniz R. risk 30 years and almost 30 years in prison respectively. Mark V. faces a requirement of 20 years in prison. Dut M. can expect a sentence of 6 years with TBS and the lightest sentence was imposed on Martijn G. with 3.5 years in prison.

A fatal home invasion in Berkhout in June 2021, in which 72-year-old Sjaak Groot was shot dead, was the signal for the North Holland police to start a large-scale investigation that ultimately brought four main suspects and two other suspects to justice. According to the Public Prosecution Service, Ruviëni M., Deniz R., Mark V. and Dut M. in particular operated as a criminal organization, partly because of their “flexible cooperation”.

Escalating violence

On Wednesday, the Public Prosecution Service painted a picture of seriously escalating violence in the series of robberies. “The victims were forced to lie on the floor in their own homes at night. They were tied up, beaten with a crowbar, tortured with a hot iron, dragged, blinded, kicked, strangled, and threatened with death, revenge or arson.” During the various robberies, victims were shot three times. According to the Public Prosecution Service, it is therefore “a miracle that there have not been more deaths.” The Public Prosecution Service is talking about “destroyed lives” because of the violent home robberies. “There are victims who still sleep every night in a barricaded panic room. Who don't dare to go outside.”

Moreover, the suspects allegedly showed no remorse and even tried to influence witnesses, prosecutors said. The six suspects have always denied all accusations. The judge will rule on the case on May 27.