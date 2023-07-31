Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Typhoon Doksuri has been raging in northern China since Friday. He reached Beijing at the weekend. Two people died in the heavy rain.

Beijing – Landslides and floods in China. The former super typhoon “Doksuri” has meanwhile subsided to a tropical storm, but has unbelievable amounts of rain in its wake. According to the weather service, 170.9 millimeters of rain per square meter rained down on Beijing in just under two days. This is how much water usually falls over the whole month of July. A Twitter user even speaks of 500 millimeters per square meter in just 24 hours.

The highest alert level applies in the Chinese capital, and there were also landslides in the suburbs. Typhoon Doksuri hit Beijing on Saturday. Two bodies were recovered from the rivers in the Mentougou district. The authorities announced on Monday morning that emergency services had evacuated 31,000 people.

Floods and landslides: Typhoon Doksuri brought record rain to Beijing. © picture alliance/dpa/CHINATOPIX/AP

The rain paralyzes public life in China. Both airports in Beijing canceled more than 180 flights, and rail traffic came to a standstill overnight. The heavy rains will probably last until Tuesday, forecast weather experts. Meanwhile, the city government is calling on Beijing residents to go outside only in emergencies. Parks, waterfronts and numerous attractions remain closed as a precaution. There is a red alert level heavy rain warning until Monday afternoon at least.

Wind speeds of up to 175 km/h: Typhoon hits hundreds of thousands of people in China

Typhoon Doksuri reached China on Friday (July 28). With wind speeds of up to 175 km/h, it swept over the southeast Chinese province of Fujian. Hundreds of thousands of people had to leave their homes there, authorities speak of 880,000 people affected by the storm. And meteorologists are already warning of the next weather hazard: Typhoon Khanun is expected to come this week. (moe)