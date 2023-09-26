The head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq, Fadel Al-Gharawi, said in press statements, “Soft wars have begun targeting children by occupying their minds through dangerous electronic games.”

Al-Gharawi revealed that children in Iraq are “exposed on a daily basis to a systematic invasion by feeding their minds with games of violence and killing, which leads them to electronic addiction.”

He pointed out that children between the ages of 5 and 10 are the most vulnerable to electronic addiction globally.

He added, “A number of these games contribute to teaching children how to steal cars, kill, hack accounts, and rob banks, in addition to helping to recruit them systematically.”

He stressed that addiction to electronic games among children causes them to become more aggressive and introverted, and reduces their desire to study, in addition to causing lack of sleep and many health problems due to their exposure to these screens for a long time, and their ease of exposure to blackmail, sexual harassment, and exploitation of their accounts.

He called on the government to launch a security campaign to close all stores that sell these dangerous games and prevent their import, in conjunction with a media and educational campaign for all families to publicize the dangers of their children’s addiction to violent games.

What is the opinion of psychiatry?

The founder and president of the Iraqi Psychological Society, Qasim Hussein Saleh, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

• The most dangerous thing that electronic violent games have committed is that they have killed the innocence of childhood, and the primary accused in this are the owners of the audio and video industries, producers of violent games that seduce children, teenagers, and even young adults, and glorify murderers and serial killers, employees of the psychology of childhood and adolescence, as children and adolescents at this age are baptized To imitate those he sees as a hero in his aggression against others, and to admire his audacity to kill without thinking about the consequences that would result from that.

• The heinous crimes committed by children and teenagers in the United States, Britain and other countries are due to their excessive playing and addiction to violent games.

• Despite all this, we are witnessing a massive global demand for the industry and development of violent video games.

• Exposure to violent videos for long periods of time results in extremely negative consequences for the personality of the child and adolescent, the most dangerous of which is the development of obsessive addictive behavior and the removal of the human feelings of the person addicted to it. It also makes him a ready project for a dangerous criminal and for becoming a member of murder, robbery and plundering gangs.