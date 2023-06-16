A violent tornado hit a city in North Texas, in the so-called Texas Panhanfdle, causing widespread destruction: at least three people were killed and up to 100 injured.

Similar phenomena are expected in Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Florida, severe thunderstorms and a weather alert has been raised. The tornado tore through Perryton, a city of about 8,000 in the Texas panhandle.

Drone video from a “storm chaser” shows several buildings, including mobile homes, destroyed or damaged, trees uprooted and overturned vehicles.

Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher told ABC News three people were confirmed dead and about 100 were being treated at local hospitals with minor to serious injuries.

Some patients were transferred to trauma centers. According to Dutcher, a trailer park in the area was one of the places directly affected.