A violent tornado swept, this Friday (31), the city of Little Rock, capital of the state of Arkansas, in the southern United States, causing significant damage and several injuries, according to the authorities, who have not registered, for now, any death.

“Significant damage has occurred in central Arkansas,” tweeted Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who declared a state of emergency in the state and deployed the National Guard.

“We are aware that 24 people have been hospitalized in Little Rock and we are not aware of any deaths at this time,” the city’s mayor, Frank Scott, also wrote on Twitter.

Lara Farrar, a journalist for a local economic publication, told AFP by telephone that she was “utterly moved” by the destruction near her home in Little Rock, a town of 200,000.

“Some buildings were left completely roofless,” he said, sharing images of destroyed houses, with partially collapsed walls and fallen trees.

Governor Sanders also reported “major damage” in Wynne, east of Little Rock.

Videos shared on social media by local journalists show a large funnel-shaped black mass tearing through the sky Friday afternoon over Little Rock.

Around 8:50 pm (Brasília time), about 90,000 people were left without electricity in Arkansas, and 45,000 in the neighboring state of Iowa, according to the specialized website PowerOutage.us.

Tornadoes, a meteorological phenomenon as impressive as it is difficult to predict, are common in the United States, especially in the center and south of the country.

A week ago, a tornado ripped through Mississippi, killing 25 people and causing severe property damage. President Joe Biden visited the site on Friday.

In December 2021, an estimated 80 people died after tornadoes swept through Kentucky.