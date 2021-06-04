ofValentin Betz shut down

The weather in Germany and Stuttgart delivers consistently high temperatures. However, the risk of thunderstorms remains high – locally there can even be flash floods and mudslides.

Stuttgart – The coronavirus infections are falling sharply and at the same time the weather in Germany is at its best. The temperatures are set to summer and are consistently pleasantly high. However, small details are still missing for perfect happiness. Because the summer heat does not come without a price. The sky is often overcast, which leads to heavy rain showers in many places and the air seething dangerously. As BW24 * reports, there are severe thunderstorms and dangerous hail in the weather.

The combination of moisture and heat is not without consequences. The Humidity in Stuttgart is therefore very high