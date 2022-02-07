Home page world

divide

Firefighters clear a road in the province of Turin (Piedmont region) on which several trees have fallen. © Vigili del Fuoco/dpa

The fire brigade reported around 400 operations nationwide by early Monday afternoon, most of them in Lombardy. Civil Defense predicted the storms could continue through Tuesday.

Milan – Violent storms have caused injuries and property damage in north-west Italy. On Monday, near Milan, a senior couple was hit by a falling tree and injured, the man seriously, as reported by the Ansa news agency.

Also just outside Milan, a farmer was hit by two trees that the wind had uprooted. In the Lombardy and Piedmont regions, fallen trees caused damage to stationary cars, and some parks and squares were closed.

In Milan, part of the roof over the central station was covered. The wind also ripped off part of the roof at a school in the province of Varese. dpa