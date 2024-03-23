Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Rainfall, floods, a landslide: the weather situation in Brazil is tense. People die – including children.

São Paulo – rain, clouds, sun: the weather in Germany is changeable. Spring is slowly but surely coming, temperatures of up to 20 degrees are possible. In Brazil, however, extreme temperatures dominate at this time. The Holiday paradise groaned under a violent heat wavewhich was then followed by a storm with fatalities.

People die as a result of a massive storm in Brazil

At least nine people are said to have died in a storm in southeastern Brazil on Friday (March 22). According to the fire department and civil defense, three people died in a landslide in the city of Petrópolis in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which is popular with tourists.

The situation in Petrópolis is “critical,” warned Governor Cláudio Castro on online networks. He cited heavy rains and the flooding of the Quitandinha River as background. Rescue workers managed to save a little girl who had been lying under the rubble of a house for more than twelve hours.

Further south on the coast of São Paulo, two children aged three and nine were killed when a roof and a wall collapsed, according to authorities. Another man died from a lightning strike north of Rio de Janeiro in the seaside resort of Arraial do Cabo.

Record temperatures in Brazil – it felt like 62.3 degrees, the city administration warned the population

On Sunday (March 17th) the temperature felt like 62.3 degrees was measured in Rio de Janeiro. This was the highest value since such records began in 2014. The real maximum temperature in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday was 42 degrees. The heat wave had caused record temperatures for weeks. A two-year-old child died due to the extreme heat. The city administration of Rio de Janeiro appealed to the approximately six million inhabitants: “Avoid any prolonged stay in the sun. Drink plenty of water.”

Brazil is suffering from the effects of global warming and is repeatedly experiencing natural disasters. In 2022, more than 230 deaths were recorded after heavy rainfall in Petrópolis. (mbr/AFP)