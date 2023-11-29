Home page World

Icy gusts of wind in Washington knocked over the recently planted National Christmas tree in front of the White House © Mark Schiefelbein/dpa

On Thursday, the Bidens want to officially light up the Christmas tree, as is US tradition – but a few days before, gusts of wind cause terror.

Washington, DC – Around 100 years ago, US President Calvin Coolidge had the “National Christmas Tree” lit for the first time in the US capital Washington, DC. The annual turning on of the lights on the National Christmas Tree by the President and First Lady has been a tradition for decades and is a major spectacle in the USA. The capital has been a central place on the political world map for more than two centuries – but the city and region have even more to offer.

This year, the official ceremony is scheduled to take place next Thursday (November 30th), but strong gusts of wind on Tuesday caused a brief moment of shock.

USA: Strong wind gusts bring down National Christmas tree in Washington

The approximately twelve meter high spruce tree stands in Ellipse Park between the White House and the Washington Monument. According to the German press agency (dpa), icy wind gusts reached speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour in Washington on Tuesday.

In the afternoon (local time) they finally knocked over the National Christmas Tree, which had been planted just a few weeks earlier. However, a crane was able to save the situation and according to information from the television station NBC4 The spruce tree was upright again after around five hours. Last year’s National Christmas Tree lost needles due to a fungal infection and had to be cut down. Since Christmas trees can also be contaminated with pesticides, you should take a closer look when buying.

Gone with the Wind: In 2011, a national Christmas tree fell victim to a storm

A similar incident occurred in 2011. At that time, a storm also blew down the National Christmas Tree. However, not shortly before the official ceremony, but undecorated in February.

But the tree can be more than just a Christmas tree. Therefore, Christmas trees should by no means be thrown away immediately after Christmas – they can be recycled. (Vivian Werg)