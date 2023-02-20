Monday, February 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Violent shark attack in France kills Australian tourist

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 20, 2023
in World
0
Violent shark attack in France kills Australian tourist


close

The animal was near a beach. (Reference image).

The animal was near a beach. (Reference image).

Rescuers in the area, Nouméa beaches, tried to save the bather with all their might.

An Australian tourist died this Sunday after being attacked by a shark while swimming near one of the Nouméa beachesthe capital of the territory of French New Caledonia (Pacific Ocean).

According to local authorities, the 59-year-old victim was about 50 meters from the Chateau Royal beach when she was attacked by the shark and suffered serious injuries to her legs.

See also  Landslide in Celle, rubble on the Aurelia from the wall of Cala Cravieu. Today an inspection of Anas

(It may interest you: Without a boat in sight, a man swam 20 hours straight after falling from a cruise ship).

Another ballista had been wounded in January on the same beach.

Two lifeguards on jet skis rescued him and took him to the square but The man died from his injuries despite the medical help he receiveddetailed the local public radio.

The Nouméa City Council immediately decided to close all the city’s beaches to bathing and launch a new shark hunting campaign found in the vicinity of the area.

(Do not stop reading: Sharks are heading towards extinction, are we in time to avoid it?).

The incident occurred just two days after the reopening of the city’s beaches, which had been closed after A bather was seriously injured on January 29 by another violent encounter with a shark.

This attack happened on the same beach and, precisely, caused a first shark hunting campaign in the area.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Woman who died hit by a taxi in Cartagena had been reported missing

See also  Thibaut Courtois dresses as a hero and saves a penalty for Belgium, video

The keys to Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Volodimir Zelenski in Ukraine

Catherine Juvinao and Alfredo Ape Cuello reconciled before the Supreme Court

Two-year-old boy died after ingesting gasoline; authorities investigate the case

Writing LATEST NEWS
*With information from EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Violent #shark #attack #France #kills #Australian #tourist

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Careful! Throwing your purchase receipts in the trash can expose your bank details

Careful! Throwing your purchase receipts in the trash can expose your bank details

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result