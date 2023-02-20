Violent shark attack in France kills Australian tourist

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The animal was near a beach. (Reference image).
The animal was near a beach. (Reference image).
Rescuers in the area, Nouméa beaches, tried to save the bather with all their might.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
An Australian tourist died this Sunday after being attacked by a shark while swimming near one of the Nouméa beachesthe capital of the territory of French New Caledonia (Pacific Ocean).
According to local authorities, the 59-year-old victim was about 50 meters from the Chateau Royal beach when she was attacked by the shark and suffered serious injuries to her legs.
(It may interest you: Without a boat in sight, a man swam 20 hours straight after falling from a cruise ship).
Two lifeguards on jet skis rescued him and took him to the square but The man died from his injuries despite the medical help he receiveddetailed the local public radio.
The Nouméa City Council immediately decided to close all the city’s beaches to bathing and launch a new shark hunting campaign found in the vicinity of the area.
(Do not stop reading: Sharks are heading towards extinction, are we in time to avoid it?).
The incident occurred just two days after the reopening of the city’s beaches, which had been closed after A bather was seriously injured on January 29 by another violent encounter with a shark.
This attack happened on the same beach and, precisely, caused a first shark hunting campaign in the area.
More news in EL TIEMPO
Woman who died hit by a taxi in Cartagena had been reported missing
The keys to Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Volodimir Zelenski in Ukraine
Catherine Juvinao and Alfredo Ape Cuello reconciled before the Supreme Court
Two-year-old boy died after ingesting gasoline; authorities investigate the case
Writing LATEST NEWS
*With information from EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Violent #shark #attack #France #kills #Australian #tourist
Leave a Reply