Violent shark attack in France kills Australian tourist

An Australian tourist died this Sunday after being attacked by a shark while swimming near one of the Nouméa beachesthe capital of the territory of French New Caledonia (Pacific Ocean).

According to local authorities, the 59-year-old victim was about 50 meters from the Chateau Royal beach when she was attacked by the shark and suffered serious injuries to her legs.

Another ballista had been wounded in January on the same beach.

Two lifeguards on jet skis rescued him and took him to the square but The man died from his injuries despite the medical help he receiveddetailed the local public radio.

The Nouméa City Council immediately decided to close all the city’s beaches to bathing and launch a new shark hunting campaign found in the vicinity of the area.

The incident occurred just two days after the reopening of the city’s beaches, which had been closed after A bather was seriously injured on January 29 by another violent encounter with a shark.

This attack happened on the same beach and, precisely, caused a first shark hunting campaign in the area.

*With information from EFE