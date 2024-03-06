Home page World

Shocking moment in Peru: car cameras show a huge avalanche of stones hitting a highway. Two trucks are smashed.

Lima – These are incredible scenes: on an important connecting highway, northeast of the capital Lima, in the San Mateo district in Peru, boulders suddenly come loose from the mountain. The road passes right next to the mountain. The boulders hit a truck convoy with full force. The accident was recorded from the perspective of a vehicle driving behind. This too escapes the forces of nature by a whisker.

Huge boulders came loose on a road northeast of Lima. © Screenshot YouTube

The masses of stone thundering into the depths hit a truck and crushed it. Clouds of dust envelope the vehicle, which was thrown onto its side. Huge craters can be seen in the street.

The boulders hit a truck. The driver was uninjured. © Screenshot YouTube

A dashcam attached to the dashboard of the affected truck shows footage of the terrible accident. After the first stone impact, the driver reacts quickly, loosens his seatbelt, opens the door and jumps out of the driver's cab. A blink of an eye later, the next rock crashes into the truck and causes the cab to spin.

Unbelievable but true: all drivers miraculously remain almost uninjured. The route was closed for several hours.

After the first impact in the rear part of the truck, the driver was able to free himself from the cab just in time and was uninjured. © Screenshot YouTube

The reason for the sudden rockfall may have been the weather. The steep slope could have been destabilized by heavy rain.

