A dramatic and violent robbery of a driver was captured on video last Thursday in a residential neighborhood of Mar del Plata. Two criminals, armed and with their faces covered by hoodssurprised the owner of a Ford Focus Fiesta just as he was about to start his vehicle.

With threats and at gunpoint, they forced him to get out of the car, taking not only the vehicle, but also his cell phone, keys, personal documentation and a wallet with money.

The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m., at the intersection of Matheu and La Rioja, 20 blocks from the center and the World Cup Stadium. The security camera installed on public roads captured the entire scene, which lasted less than 15 seconds.

You can hear in the video how one of the thieves urges his accomplice to kill the man if he showed resistance.

The victim also suffered injuries to his hand due to the struggle. The images of the robbery have already been delivered to the police and judicial authorities investigating the case as a qualified robbery.

This incident adds to the growing statistic of car thefts in the city. According to the latest report from the Crime Statistics and Analysis Center of the municipality of General Pueyrredón, 102 car thefts were reported in May, of which only 23 were classified as thefts, while the rest were considered thefts.

Chevrolet, Fiat and Renault models are the most affected, The Corsa being the most wanted by criminals in the area.

