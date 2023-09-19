A woman was brutally beaten last Friday (15) during a robbery carried out by a group of young criminals at a gas station in the city of Normandy Park, located in the American state of Washington.

The woman, whose name is Leah Johnston, lives in the city of Seattle, which is also in Washington, and travels to Normandy Park every day to work at the gas station. On Friday, however, Johnston was a victim of growing violence in the American state, which is governed by Jay Inslee, of the Democratic Party.

The robbery was recorded by security cameras at the gas station’s convenience store. In the images it is possible to see Johnston suffering a series of violent blows inflicted by a single suspect in the crime, while five others stole money and merchandise from the cigarette section.

Normandy Park police said the robbery suspects were young people and reported that they were driving stolen cars, a Kia and a Hyundai, both of which have already been recovered by authorities.

Leah Johnston commented on the violence she suffered, stating that her face continued to hurt, but that her “dignity was hurting even more”.

“Children don’t seem to fear anything anymore. There’s no punishment for them the way it used to be,” Johnston said.

The attack against the American lasted approximately 25 seconds and ended with Leah Johnston on the ground, suffering more kicks from the attacker. She also reported that the assailants were laughing during the attack, demonstrating a complete lack of regard for human life.

The search for the six suspects in the crime, some of whom are teenagers, according to local authorities, remains ongoing.

The attack suffered by Leah Johnston is a reflection of the increase in crime recently observed in American states governed by Democrats such as Washington, Oregon and California.

In 2022, the state of Washington, home to the gas station where Leah Johnston was beaten during last Friday’s robbery, witnessed an alarming increase in the number of homicides and other violent crimes for the second year in a row.

The state recorded 200 homicides and a 36% increase in the number of stolen cars. A portion of these crimes involved firearms, and 70% of them were committed by young people, according to data from the state’s Metropolitan Police Department.

The troubling increase in violent crimes has coincided with a significant reduction in the number of law enforcement officers in the state. In 2022, the Washington police suffered a significant reduction in its police force. Furthermore, the state also reformulated its Penal Code, eliminating the mandatory minimum sentence, giving even more reasons for criminals not to fear the law.

California, governed by Democrat Gavin Newsom, is also experiencing a wave of crime which, according to experts, is driven by legislative changes that have occurred in the state since 2021. Recently, business owners and parliamentarians in the state held a demonstration against a bill from the state Senate, SB 553, which aimed to discourage store employees from confronting looters who might attack the establishments.

Oregon, governed by Democrat Tina Kotek, also faces problems related to violent crimes occurring in the state. The state has seen an increase in the number of property crimes committed, which grew 16% between January and October 2022, compared to 2021. Additionally, the state’s decriminalization of possession of small amounts of hard drugs may be contributing to the increase in the number of people living on the streets.

State drug counselor Kevin Dahlgren pointed out that 80% of the current homeless people in Portland, Oregon’s largest city, have a history of drug addiction.