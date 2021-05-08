The worst clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police in years occurred in Jerusalem.

Jerusalem – In East Jerusalem and the Temple Mount, the heaviest clashes in years between Palestinians and the Israeli police broke out on Friday evening (May 7th). In front of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, believers attacked the security forces with stones, while the police used rubber bullets and stun grenades. More than 200 people were injured.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that numerous Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets from the police during the clashes on the Temple Mount. Violent clashes are said to have occurred in other parts of the city as well. The Red Crescent spoke of 200 Palestinians injured. The aid organization set up a field hospital on the Temple Mount.

Heavy argument after prayer on the Temple Mount

On the last Friday of the Islamic month of fasting Ramadan, thousands of believers gathered on the Temple Mount for prayer. According to the Israeli police, which guarded the entrances to the area, the officers were then pelted with stones, bottles and fireworks. 17 police officers were injured.

War-like scenes ensued: smoke rose over the old town and dozens of shots could be heard. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas blamed the Israeli government for the unrest and called the demonstrators “heroes”.

Currently massive tensions between Israelis and Palestinians: Forced evictions in East Jerusalem

The ongoing conflict is currently particularly difficult. There is currently massive tensions between Israelis and Palestinians because of the threat of evictions for Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, which is annexed by Israel *. For a few days now there have been daily protests, some of them violent.

The last time there was a violent clash with several injured people on the Temple Mount was in August 2019. The Temple Mount is a holy place not only of Islam but also of Judaism and Christianity.

US and UN concerned: call for de-escalation

The US expressed “deep concern” about the situation in Jerusalem. The Foreign Ministry called for “de-escalation” and warned of steps that could worsen the situation. The ministry was referring to evictions and Israel’s settlement activities. The UN coordinator for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, called on the parties to the conflict to calm down.

On Friday, numerous demonstrators also gathered in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where more than 30 Palestinians are threatened with eviction by the Israeli authorities. There, too, the police dispersed the crowd with stun grenades.

The ongoing conflict has intensified since the beginning of the year

Earlier this year, the Jerusalem District Court ruled that the homes of Palestinian families rightfully belonged to Jewish families. Under Israeli law, Jewish Israelis can claim ownership of houses in East Jerusalem in court if their ancestors owned land there prior to the Arab-Israeli War (1948-49). Israel occupied the eastern part of Jerusalem in the Six Day War in 1967 and annexed it in 1980. However, this annexation is not recognized internationally.