The stabbing of three children and a woman this Thursday, November 23 in Dublin caused serious disturbances in the city center. Hundreds of protesters, most of them from anti-immigrant groups, clashed with police, set vehicles on fire and looted stores, after three minors were injured in a knife attack near a school. The authorities attribute the riots to far-right groups and have not ruled out that the knife attack is a terrorist act.

The riots, the worst in recent years in Dublin, according to authorities, occurred this Thursday, November 23, after a five-year-old girl was seriously injured after being stabbed in Parnell Square East, in north-central Dublin. . Two other children and a woman were also victims of the knife attack and were taken to hospital.

According to the authorities, after the attack, anti-immigrant groups gathered near the place, next to the main street O’Connell Street, and shortly after, attacks against the Garda, the Irish National Police, began with bottles, fireworks and other artifacts.

Within a few hours, riots spread throughout the city and a crowd of young people burned police vehicles and buses. Added to this was the looting of several stores in the center and an attack on the entrance to a shopping center.

A double-decker bus was burned to the ground in front of the Daniel O’Connell statue and the windows of a nearby Holiday Inn hotel and McDonald’s restaurant were smashed.

The protests continued until midnight and caused the closure of several streets and the suspension of several public transport routes, although the Police were gradually regaining control.

The Irish president, Michael D. Higgins, expressed his concern for the victims of the “horrific” multiple stabbing and recognized the work of the Police during the riots.

“This appalling incident is in the hands of the Garda and the fact that it is being used by groups with an agenda that attacks the principle of social inclusion is reprehensible and condemnable, and deserves condemnation from all those who believe in the rule of law and democracy,” Higgins added.

Anti-immigrant stances

“These are shameful scenes. We have a completely lunatic and hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology,” Police Commissioner Drew Harris told reporters after deploying about 400 officers to restore public order.

Discontent in Ireland over a chronic housing crisis and widespread dissatisfaction with the situation has led to a backlash against asylum seekers and refugees and far-right figures have promoted anti-immigration sentiment at rallies and on social media with claims that ” “Ireland is full.”

Migration rose to its second highest level since records began in the 12 months to April and around 100,000 Ukrainian refugees are estimated to have arrived since the Russian invasion, one of the highest per capita levels in the European Union.

In this regard, the Police did not mention the nationality of the detainee and Commissioner Drew Harris asked citizens to ignore “the rumors” that circulate on social networks about the identity of the attacker, since it is “malicious information” disseminated by groups “for their own purposes.”

“There is a group of people, thugs, criminals, who are using this atrocious attack to sow division,” Justice Minister Helen McEntee told reporters.

Authorities do not rule out that the attack is a terrorist act

Harris said that all lines of investigation related to the attack are open, which is why he did not rule out the possibility of a terrorist act.

According to Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty, the perpetrator of the attack is a man in his 50s, arrested at the scene, who stabbed the woman, the three minors and also injured himself with a knife in a area near a daycare.

Among the injured are a five-year-old girl, who is in “serious condition”, and a woman in her 30s, a school worker, who is receiving treatment for “serious injuries”, while the other two minors are outside. danger.

According to Geraghty, the alleged attacker, whose identity has not been revealed, is also hospitalized.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the scenes in the city centre, including attacks on police, “cannot and will not be tolerated” and vowed to take action.

With information from EFE, Reuters and AFP