A couple in the city of Fort Worth, in the US state of Texas, suffered a severe blow as a result of a traffic argument.

A dangerous maneuver by a driver earned Zane Jones insult the man who hit him, but the subsequent reaction was brutal; the driver fired multiple shots from his truck, hitting Jones’ wife, identified as Paola Núñez, who died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

According to what he told a local television signal, Jones had left with his wife to work at night, around 9:00 p.m., whenor the truck passed very close to them at a speed of 145 km/h on the highway in which it was driving, about to hit them.



After making the gesture, he noticed the weapon that the other driver had in his hand, and after receiving shots in the left window and windshield, stopped at a service station. It was when Jones realized that Núñez was not responding when she asked him to call 911 that she saw that the bullets had hit her.

The couple had known each other at a distance two years ago.when Núñez was still living in his native Guatemala. The two were fans of rock bands Journey and Switchfoot, and Jones, who had four children from a previous marriage, had asked for references for a recital that the second would give in San Diego in early 2021.

Núñez’s visits to Texas became more widespread, and eventually he got a job and a temporary visa in Fort Worth to live together. Shortly after in January 2022, the couple married civilly, and they planned to have a ceremony once they had the money to perform it; Just in April of this year, Núñez obtained a green card and permanent residence in the United States.

Before his wife’s death, Jones had a trip to Disneyland and another Switchfoot concert planned, but since the incident he admits he has a hard time doing everyday activities like showering and brushing his teeth: “I was barely a year and a half married to this woman,” he lamented. “Thirty or forty would not have been enough. But only a year and a half… that’s a tragedy.”

