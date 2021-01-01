Donald Trump is likely to move to Florida after his presidency – to his property in Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago. But the renovations of his wife now led to violent trouble.

Update from December 31, 2020, 11.47 a.m.: The White House announces: The Trumps should be on Thursday morning (local time) in Washington arrive. That is unusual for those still in office US President Donald Trump. He usually spent New Year’s Eve in the resort in Mar-a-Lago, and in 2020 guests at the party there had assumed that Trump would be present. Now Trump apparently wants to spend New Year’s Eve in Washington – for example alone with Wife Melania?

The US broadcaster CNN now reports that Trump in Washington may want to prepare for January 6th. Then Congress has to confirm the election results – Trump may see this as a last chance to avert his defeat.

Violent quarrel with Melania: renovation of Mar-a-Lago-Resort – Trump “not at all satisfied”

First report from December 30th, 2020, 10.13 a.m.: Palm Beach, Florida – Donald Trump’s mood has been better. The departing US President has withdrawn to his stately Florida property Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, but criticism of Trump’s handling of the pandemic does not stop and the Election defeat still hurts him.

Now it seems as if he is venting his displeasure on his wife: Allegedly there is Trump in the house Big trouble about renovations in the golf department Mar-a-Lago. The person responsible for the changes is his wife: Melania Trump. This overlooked the several weeks long project with her Interior designer Tham Kannalikham. Only recently it became known that the wife Donald Trumps I only have one wish: to go home.

The golf resort Mar-a-Lago is located in the southwest of the US state Florida. Donald Trump is happy to withdraw there. (Archive photo) © Charles Trainor Jr./Imago Images / Zuma Wire

Donald Trump: “He wasn’t satisfied at all” – Trump upsets club management

According to sources from CNN The current president doesn’t like the changes his wife made there at all. Trump, who is described by them as currently “moody” (affected by mood swings) and unusually withdrawn, is said to have demanded, for example Parts of the decor made of white marble and dark wood should be removed immediately – which also happened promptly. They were torn down, which again probably didn’t go over well with Melania.

The new neighborhood is said to be much smaller than the top three floors of the Trump Tower in Manhattan, where the family lived before moving to the White House.

“He wasn’t satisfied at all”, a source is quoted, several loud, one-sided conversations with the club management echoed through the opulent property.

President Trump’s mood darkened as soon as he walked into Mar-a-Lago before Christmas, sources say. The changes to his private quarters, many of which were overseen by first lady Melania Trump, were not to his liking, and he was mad about it, a source says https://t.co/lYzbL2Up12 – CNN (@CNN) December 29, 2020

Zoff in the Trump house? Not the first time Donald Trump has disliked Melania’s renovations

So there is bad air in the Trump housewho is in a kind of self-chosen exile in Florida. It is not the first time that the president dislikes redecorating his wife: In the presidential retreat Camp David in Maryland he saw Melania’s changes on Thanksgiving and therefore looked dissatisfied as well.

Although far fewer of Trump’s friends and party comrades come to see him in Mar-a-Lago, where he traditionally spends the New Year, this year Corona situation can hardly be overlooked there. Over ten percent of the corona tests are said to be positive, people use the gastronomic offers, there are overcrowded pools and people “fight for chairs, so much is going on”. The source explains: “Nobody cares about the pandemic here.”

Donald Trump wants to move into his Mar-a-Lago residence after his time in the White House. His neighbors there turned on a lawyer.

