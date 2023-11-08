A group of miners during a protest in La Paz, on November 6. CLAUDIA MORALES (REUTERS)

The Bolivian gold miners’ unions stage violent days of protest in La Paz, the administrative capital of Bolivia, to achieve several demands. The main one is the annulment of the resolution that prevents them from legally working in the country’s protected areas, particularly in Madidi, the park with the greatest biodiversity of flora and fauna in the world.

On November 6, groups of miners attacked with stones and temporarily occupied the offices of the National Protected Areas Service. They asked that this institution change the rule that prevents them from operating in the Madidi park, located in the northwest of Bolivia, in the Amazon basin, which is the area in which the country’s gold exploitation is concentrated. In this part of the territory, the deposits are alluvial, that is, the gold is found at the bottom and banks of the rivers. To extract it, miners treat it with mercury, a substance that poisons the natural environment and people. Several studies have shown the association between the intake of contaminated fish and neurological and other types of illnesses, particularly among indigenous peoples who live off the rivers.

The protesters also attacked the offices of the Mining Administrative Jurisdictional Authority, which they accuse of “not giving them legal security.” Mining rights contracts take a long time and are rarely concluded definitively, because they must ultimately be approved by Parliament. Furthermore, there is a constant dispute between companies and between companies and indigenous peoples over the ownership of exploitation areas.

The Federation of Gold Mining Cooperatives of Bolivia, FECMABOL, believes that these difficulties favor illegal mining, which extracts gold without any permission from the State, which has grown strongly in recent times. FECMABOL also demands 5,000 “grids” with gold potential that are in the hands of the state mining company. To achieve their demands, after the urban demonstrations, they will resort to “road blocking”, a traditional method of struggle of the Bolivian unions.

President Luis Arce, who is celebrating his third year in power these days, spoke, in a military event coinciding with the protests, that the Bolivian Navy has the duty to prevent illegal gold mining. For the exploitation of this metal, dredgers are used that navigate the rivers where the greatest mining opportunities occur.

Police dispersed the mining protesters with chemical agents and detained several temporarily. The impression of some sectors of the population is that the authorities do not put sufficient limits on mining cooperatives, which constitute an important political force linked to the governments of the Movement towards Socialism. FECMABOL brings together around a thousand cooperatives and has more than 80,000 members, and is only equivalent to 5% of all the gold and other mineral cooperatives that exist in the country. Although this type of company was born to carry out survival mining after the closure of the large state mining companies in the 90s, in times of neoliberalism, it has become, driven by two decades of high mineral prices, a very complex reality, in which artisanal miners coexist with millionaires who exploit salaried labor under the guise of cooperativism, since this allows them to avoid the profit tax and other taxes. The big gold investors tend to be Chinese and Colombians.

One of the demands of the miners’ mobilization is the approval of a tax code that establishes a fixed annual contribution of 4.5% of production. The Government wants this tax to be 7%, to benefit a little more from the “gold rush” that has been moving Bolivia for some years and which until now has been an exclusive celebration of cooperatives. In 2022, they will export 3 billion dollars. With this figure, gold became the main Bolivian export, a little ahead of gas and zinc, and much more than soybeans. Two causes explain this boom: the international price, which has doubled in the last decade. A kilogram cost around $30,000 in 2013 and is now around $60,000. And the simplicity of exploiting alluvial gold, which only requires dredges and physical strength to move the earth and sift it, and then mercury, which is freely sold in Bolivia, to separate the metal from the rock material to which it is attached.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.