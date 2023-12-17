A violent protest broke out yesterday in the Gradisca di Isonzo detention center for repatriations, in Gorizia. Some guests set six different fires to mattresses, blankets and personal effects, fueling tension by throwing objects at security staff. To allow the flames to be put out and order to be restored inside the dormitories, the Police Headquarters arranged for some law enforcement operators to enter (WATCH THE VIDEO).

Precisely due to frequent fires and damage, the Gradisca CPR hosts 87 people instead of the 120 for which it is responsible. A situation that is also repeated at a national level, where the continuous devastation within the structures reduces hospitality from 1400 to just 600 places.