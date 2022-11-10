A shooting attack at an adult nightclub left at least six people dead in the municipality of Apaseo El Altoin the Mexican state of Guanajuato, in the center of the country, authorities reported.

The events occurred this Wednesday night in a “table dance” called Lexuz, located on the highway that connects the municipality with the neighboring state of Querétaro.

Armed subjects arrived at the scene and shot at the attendees. The balance was six people dead and apparently some wounded. Authorities did not specify whether the victims were men or women.

The multiple homicide occurs just hours after the state of Guanajuato experienced a chaotic and violent day.

At dawn, at least eight vehicles and a self-service store of the Oxxo chain were set on fire in the municipalities of Celaya, Salvatierra, Juventino Rosas, Villagrán and Comonfort.

According to the head of the Secretary of the Government of Guanajuato, Libia Dennise García Muñoz Ledo, the arsons were the reaction of criminals to an operation carried out by the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), although she did not give more details.

“What we have information is that it is an operation carried out by Sedena and it is obviously a reaction to this operation, but for more information with Sedena, we do not have more data,” he said in an interview with the media.

THE NEW SLAUGHTER IN GUANAJUATO @IldefonsoOrtiz With the death of two other people who had arrived at the hospital alive but did not resist, CONFIRM THE MASSACRE OF APASEO EL ALTO RISE TO 10 DEAD 6 CONTINUE INJURED pic.twitter.com/ye7POILDMf — Citizen Intelligence Unit (@UnidaddeInteli5) November 10, 2022

Since 2018, Guanajuato is the state that concentrates the highest number of homicides in the country.

This year, from January to September, 2,424 murders have been registered in the entity, a figure that represents 10% of those that have occurred nationwide.

EFE