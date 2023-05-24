This morning, around 08:00, they were found the lifeless bodies of two women in the Torres Delicias subdivision in Cancun, Quintana Roo.

Residents of the settlement discovered the bodies and quickly alerted the authorities of the settlement. finding through the emergency number 911.

Moments later, elements of the police arrived. Quintana Roo policewho corroborated the fact and found the female corpses that they presented gunshot wounds from a firearm projectile.

The place of the discovery was cordoned off to carry out the corresponding investigations. The area was crowded with police presence, with the arrival of four patrols and the participation of investigative and ministerial agents.