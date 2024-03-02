Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

A 30-ton rock hit a primary school in the municipality of Crocefieschi: the region is struggling with heavy rains and numerous landslides. © Vigili del Fuoco

Saturday classes are canceled in Crocefieschi (Italy). A landslide hit the elementary school and tore down a wall. The area is closed.

Crocefieschi – A picture of devastation on Saturday morning. On Friday evening (March 1), a boulder came loose from a hill above the municipality of Crocefieschi in the hinterland of Genoa (Italy). And the landslide thundered into the elementary school.

Violent landslide in Italy: 30-ton rock hits elementary school

A 30-ton boulder crashed into the building, damaging the roof and windows and destroying a retaining wall. The area and the adjacent football field are closed, authorities fear there could be further rock falls. Italy was hit by heavy rain last week, triggering several landslides in the region. As a precaution, the fire department also evacuated the residents of a nearby house and closed three others.

The area around the primary school in Crocefieschi is closed for the time being: geologists are supposed to assess the danger. © Vigili del Fuoco

“We are available to the municipal administration with our disaster protection. The landslide is certainly due to the rains of the last few days, which – as we know – can still have consequences on the ground days later,” explained the President of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, and the Councilor for Civil Protection, Giacaomo Giamperdo.

Near-disaster in Italy: Geologists investigate danger to elementary school after landslide

It's very lucky that no one was hurt in the incident. If the landslide had occurred during the day, the elementary school would have been full of children and teachers. Then the landslide would most likely have resulted in tragedy.

To be on the safe side, there will be no classes at school on Saturday (March 2nd), experts are supposed to clarify how dangerous the area still is. “This morning there will be an inspection with the geologist to find out what needs to be done,” mayor Filippo Bassignana tells the portal Telenord. It is not yet clear whether primary school students will be able to go back to school on Monday.

“We have already informed the school that we will find accommodation for the children as quickly as possible. “What happened is very sad,” Bassignane told the station Primocanal. (moe)