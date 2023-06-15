Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

A five-year-old child died in a terrible car accident in Rome. (Iconic image) © Facebook/Elena Uccello/Jürgen Schwarz/Imago

The Italian police are investigating a 20-year-old man. He was driving the car that caused a fatal crash in the Italian capital, Rome.

Rome/Munich – A terrible accident happened in Rome. A five-year-old boy died after a Lamborghini crashed into a Smart on Wednesday. The 20-year-old driver of the Lamborghini is being investigated for murder on the road. This is reported by the Italian agency Ansa. The 29-year-old mother who drove the Smart and her three-year-old daughter were both injured. Apparently they are no longer in mortal danger. The boy who was also in the Smart died in hospital.

Violent car crash in Rome: five-year-old dies – mother and other child injured

The Smart collided head-on with the Lamborghini at Casal Palocco in Rome. A third car was also involved. There were no skid marks, the agency further informed. Photos show the extremely wrecked white Smart. In addition to the 20-year-old driver, there were four other people in the Lamborghini.

The driver is being investigated for killing. An alcohol test carried out on him was negative. The other four inmates are also the focus of the investigators. The suspicion: An online “challenge” that encouraged the young man to drive. As several Italian newspapers unanimously reported, the five should belong to the YouTube group “TheBorderline”. The channel has 600,000 subscribers and over 152 million views (as of June 15, 2023).

YouTube challenge as a challenge? Police are investigating the driver and four other passengers after a car accident

They apparently shot videos in the Lamborghini and then put them on the video platform. As Ansa writes, a 15-second video appeared online. One of the young people said: “Second day in the Lamborghini, so far everything has gone well.” Instagram one of the creators of TheBorderline spoke up. Vito Loiacono wrote under one of his posts: “The trauma I feel is indescribable.” It is initially unclear whether he drove the car. On TikTok he showed himself in a video with a blue Lamborghini.

The five-year-old boy who died as a result of the accident was taken to a nearby emergency room. However, the doctors could do nothing more for the child.

