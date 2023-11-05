This comes in parallel with intense flights of Israeli reconnaissance aircraft along the southern border area of ​​Lebanon.

The areas between Abbasiya and Ghajar, and on the outskirts of Halta and Kafr Shuba, were subjected to intense Israeli raids on Saturday night.

Late on Saturday night, Hezbollah announced that it had targeted a position of Israeli soldiers inside a house in the Metulla settlement.

Israel subsequently responded with artillery shelling on Kafr Kila and Tallet Al-Hamams.

Hezbollah entered the war line between Israel and Hamas, and the border between Lebanon and Israel witnesses a daily exchange of missiles between the two parties.

On Friday, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said that “all options are available” regarding the party’s greater involvement in the battles with Israel.