The number of violent incidents against NS employees will have increased by about 30 percent in 2022, to 965. Almost a third of them were confronted with physical violence. In other incidents, employees were threatened or spat on, for example. That reports NS Friday.

NS calls on the government to intervene. The railway company wants more powers in checking passengers. For example, by gaining access to the Driving License Register, so that travelers can be identified more easily. NS also wants “to be able to identify troublemakers who are in the Netherlands without a passport”.

Last year, NS itself already took measures against the increasing nuisance. For example, camera images in trains on routes with a lot of nuisance are viewed live and conductors can issue fines more quickly thanks to a new app. NS and ProRail are going a step further at some locations, such as in Weert, at Rotterdam Central and Amsterdam Central. NS deployed security guards with dogs there.

The number of reports of aggression between travelers also rose sharply, by 73 percent to 3,144. In 2020, NS introduced the WhatsApp Alert, which travelers can use to contact the NS control room. Since 2022, the reporting system has been promoted by NS, for example with stickers in train compartments. Subsequently, the number of reports rose sharply.