Update/with videoThe fire brigade has been fighting a fierce fire at a business park in Venlo since Saturday afternoon. Several buildings have been devoured by the fire. Residents of the Limburg town were already called upon to close windows and doors at the end of the afternoon. By 11:30 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control. The after-extinguishing will take several hours, according to the fire service. As a result, people in and around Venlo can still suffer from the smoke.

The fire broke out around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in a few sheds on Voltastraat. There was a huge conflagration with large black clouds of smoke, which moved over the city. The fire brigade raised the alarm and fought the fire with two platoons. They each consist of four fire fighting vehicles and several water trucks. All access roads are closed. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The very large fire raged in a few sheds in which, among other things, a stone processing company, an installation company and a furniture workshop were located. These companies can be considered lost, according to the fire service. "The fire is almost unstoppable," said a spokesperson around 6:30 p.m. Neighboring businesses may also have fallen prey to the flames, but the spokesman for the fire brigade could not say with certainty on Saturday evening. According to the fire service, several explosions were heard during the fire, possibly from exploding gas bottles.

Around 10 p.m. it was still burning heavily. By then a large water transport had been set up, so that no water trucks would have to drive back and forth. The fire service calls on spectators not to come and see the fire and to give the emergency services space.

The burning commercial buildings are located along the track. Bystanders took pictures and posted them on social media. Several buildings have caught fire.



Close windows and doors

At the end of the afternoon, the Limburg North Safety Region called on residents of Venlo to keep windows and doors closed and to turn off the ventilation. The fire service carries out measurements for potentially hazardous substances in the smoke.

A very large fire raged in a business premises in Venlo on Saturday evening. As far as is known, there are no injuries. ©Orange Media



