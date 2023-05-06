with videoThe fire brigade is still fighting a fierce fire on a business park in Venlo on Saturday evening. Several buildings have been devoured by the fire. Residents of the Limburg town were already called upon to close windows and doors at the end of the afternoon.

The fire brigade raised the alarm after five o’clock on Saturday afternoon and has been fighting the conflagration ever since with two platoons. “For the time being, we are still working on extinguishing the fire,” said a spokesman. “It will take several hours before we can even think about a fire master.”

Around 10 p.m. it was still burning heavily. However, a large water transport has now been built up, so that no water trucks have to drive back and forth. The fire service calls on spectators not to come and see the fire and to give the emergency services space.

The burning commercial buildings are located along the track. Bystanders took pictures and posted them on social media. Several buildings have caught fire.



The raging fire caused thick clouds of smoke at the end of the afternoon, which could be seen for miles around. No one was injured. It concerns a few sheds on the Voltastraat. All access roads have been closed off and eight fire fighting vehicles are present.

The business park houses a stone processing company, an installation company and a furniture workshop, according to the fire service. It is still unclear which buildings were swallowed up exactly. “The fire is almost unstoppable,” said a spokesperson around 6:30 p.m. According to the fire service, several explosions were heard during the fire, possibly from exploding gas bottles. See also Mexican authorities investigate the death of 17 people during a wake

At the end of the afternoon, the Limburg North Safety Region called on residents of Venlo to keep windows and doors closed and to turn off the ventilation. The fire service carries out measurements for potentially hazardous substances in the smoke.

A very large fire raged in a business premises in Venlo on Saturday evening. As far as is known, there are no injuries. ©Orange Media



