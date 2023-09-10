A group of violent hooded men dressed in black caused damage this morning to the Chilean Government Palace, La Moneda, in advance of Chile commemorating tomorrow the 50th anniversary of the military coup against the socialist Salvador Allende. It has happened in the traditional march to the General Cemetery that takes place every September 11, which the Administration of Gabriel Boric authorized to pass by the side of the Government headquarters, on Morandé Street, as it did not happen years ago precisely due to attempted attacks. The men managed to break six windows, two scratched in walls and carry out various damages to the Palacio de La Moneda Cultural Center, which is located in the underground, according to the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve. The opposition criticizes that it was precisely President Boric, who was participating in an activity at the palace, who joined the pilgrimage, a type of pilgrimage to the cemetery that always ends violently. Never before had a leader been in charge of this demonstration.

Monsalve reported that the Government is going to sue for public disorders and condemned the events: “On September 11, 1973, in this palace, President Salvador Allende maintained his presence as a symbol of the defense of democracy, so that it would not be replaced by violence, of which the La Moneda palace was a victim. Therefore, we express the Government’s complete rejection of acts of violence that violate and attack the memory that we want to recognize within the framework of the 50-year commemorations.”

Boric himself has explained through his social network with them, because I am convinced that thanks to their tireless fight for truth and justice we are here today. We still owe them a lot as a country and that is the deep meaning of the National Search Plan,” said the president.

The Chilean president referred to the destruction that occurred later in the general cemetery itself: “At the end of this march, small groups of hooded people in black searched for burst the manifestation. They broke windows and attacked groups and militants of political parties such as the Socialusta Youth, the Communist Party and Social Convergence, among others. Afterwards, they caused chaos along the way and ended up brutally violating graves in the General Cemetery, including that of former senator Jaime Guzmán. [el parlamentario de la UDI que murió en un atentado en democracia]“Boric wrote. Later, Carabineros added that the institutional mausoleum was attacked. “We condemn the cowardly attack against the Carabineros Mausoleum. It is an insult to the memory of our martyrs, of the Chileans who gave their lives for the Homeland,” said the general director, Ricardo Yáñez.

Boric condemned the events: “As President of the Republic, I categorically condemn these events without any nuance. His intolerance and violence should have no place in democracy and those who have participated in these acts must face the law and the rule of law. Their irrationality in attacking what Allende and so many other democrats fought for is vile and mean. They are also adversaries of democracy and the understanding with those who think differently, which we want to build. They do not frighten or intimidate us, because there are many more of us who want to and we are going to advance through social transformations in peace and dialogue. “Democracy today and always!” wrote the Chilean president.

But it has received strong criticism from the opposition. The leader of the far-right Republican Party, José Antonio Kast, wrote: “President Boric’s irresponsible whim of participating in the march put at risk the integrity of the La Moneda Palace and the Carabineros that guard the perimeter. “We must investigate the responsibilities that participated in this wrong decision.”

The Undersecretary of the Interior, who made a controversial call to citizens not to go to the center of Santiago this Monday, September 11, said that there are five thousand officials deployed to guarantee security on these sensitive dates. He said it was infiltrated minority groups that marred the march to the General Cemetery. There are three police officers injured, one of them due to the throwing of a bottle that cut his hand, and three detained.

Last night, when the Chilean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto van Klaveren, returned to his home in the municipality of Vitacura, in the eastern part of Santiago, after receiving the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the airport, his official car was victim of an ambush (in Chile they are called encerronas). In today’s statement, Monsalve was asked if the Chilean Government is in a position to guarantee the security of the Mexican president. The Undersecretary of the Interior responded that Chile can guarantee the security of the leaders invited to mark the 50th anniversary of the coup.