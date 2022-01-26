Home page world

From: Christian Sturgeon

divide

A forensic scientist inspects the area of ​​an explosion in a damaged building in Athens. © COSTAS BALTAS/rtr

An explosion occurs in the center of Athens. Buildings are badly damaged and one person is seriously injured. The cause is now known.

An explosion causes serious damage in the Greek capital Athens.

The blast in Athens occurs on the first floor of a building that was due for renovation. The cause was probably escaping gas.

At least one person was injured. All news about the explosion in Athens in the live ticker.

Update, 11:35 a.m.: A strong explosion woke people in Athens on Wednesday morning (see first report). The reason for the explosion was initially unclear, but the police ruled out a terrorist background at an early stage. Now there are many indications that the accident could be attributed to escaping gas. The Greek media reported, citing the fire department.

After the detonation on the first floor of a building in the city center, the fire brigade had to put out several small fires in neighboring houses. The windows of almost every building in the immediate vicinity of the explosion had been shattered.

The video from a surveillance camera a good kilometer away showed the extent of the explosion over the houses in the city – the huge bang could still be heard well there and the explosion could be seen. Even many kilometers away, people were startled by the massive explosion.

Greece: Strong explosion shakes the center of Athens

First report: Athens – An explosion in the center of the Greek capital Athens caused serious damage to facades, offices and apartments early in the morning. One person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, the emergency services said.

The blast happened just after 6:50 a.m. local time on the first floor of a building that residents said was empty and due for renovation, Skai news channel reported.

“It was like an earthquake,” said an eyewitness on TV. “We do not know what caused the explosion,” said a fire department spokesman. According to the media, the police do not assume a terrorist background. State television reports showed rubble on the central Syngrou Chaussee, and the fire brigade put out smaller fires. In almost all buildings in the urban region, window panes were destroyed by the blast. (red/dpa)