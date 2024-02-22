A large fire it broke out in a 14-story building in Valencia, Spainthen spreading to a building next door. At least 7 people were injured. According to sources from the emergency teams, we read on the El Pais website, three injured are firefighters, two intoxicated by the smoke and one who suffered a fracture, and four are civilians, including a child, all intoxicated by the smoke. 138 people resided in the 14-story building.

The rescue teams, after more than an hour of fighting the flames, managed to rescue the trapped people, two of whom had taken refuge on a balcony on the sixth floor. According to El Mundo, firefighters used a crane. Other people instead jumped onto a sheet spread by the firefighters.

Meanwhile, a field hospital has already been set up near the burning building to provide immediate aid to the injured. According to an initial reconstruction, the fire started on the fifth floor and then spread to the entire building and is also affecting an adjacent building.