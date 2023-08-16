What was going to be a quiet dinner ended in a tough fight at the ‘Gekko’ restaurant in Miami. This is stated by the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, which attached videos publishes that a fight broke out in Bad Bunny’s restaurant, while Lionel Messi, Antonella Roccuzzo and Victoria Beckhamamong other celebrities, shared in the place.

In fact, the media ensures that the man who was attacked was accused of trying to take photos of Messi and his wife.

Serious fight for taking pictures of Messi, according to ‘Daily Mail’

Photo: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich. efe

According to the ‘Daily Mail’, at least two days ago, a brawl broke out at Bad Bunny’s restaurant in Miami, after an alleged altercation.

A man was attacked by security after he was accused of taking photos of Messi and Antonela Roccuzzosays the ‘Daily Mail’.

“‘Fight for selfies with Messi'”, headlines the medium.

The affected subject and his circle deny it.

“We were trying to take a photo and they jumped on us, threw me out and punched me in the face. Only because my friend was trying to take a photo with his wife, not with Beckham or with Messi or anything. It was something familiar,” he said. the man, who was quite assaulted.

According to the ‘Daily Mail’, Victoria Beckham and her daughter decided to leave the place after the scandal.

Victoria Beckham escorts her daughter Harper out of a Miami restaurant after a meal with her husband David and Lionel Messi after a bloody fight breaks out over selfies. pic.twitter.com/1SN9ExU8PJ — (@gilbertronich) August 15, 2023

Before said information, Antonela Roccuzzo had published images of the evening.

So far, neither the restaurant nor those present have spoken about it.

