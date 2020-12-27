Explosion in Nashville: three injured after detonation of a motor home. Emergency services report a warning announcement that echoed through the city.

In Nashville there was a violent explosion in the city center.

there was a violent explosion in the city center. Three people were injured in the detonation.

FBI and local police are investigating and have a first lead (Update from December 27, 8.23 ​​a.m.)

Update from December 27th, 8.23 ​​a.m .: After the background of the explosion in the US city Nashville were initially a mystery, the investigators now seem to be following the first clues. Police officers searched according to the Federal Police FBI on Saturday a house in a suburb in the southeast of the city. A police spokesman did not want to comment on media reports, according to which one was in connection with the investigation 63 year old is sought who owns a motorhome of the affected model.

The responsible FBI investigator Douglas Korneski said at a press conference “pretty confident” that the authorities will find the background of the incident and the culprit: “We just need time.” 500 clues from the population are according to the Public prosecutor received by Saturday. The FBI chief investigator spoke of one “Huge crime scene”, The detonation spread evidence over several blocks. Tissue was found at the site of the explosion, which the local police chief said may be human remains could act.

FBI and ATF officers ransack a suspect’s home in a van that set off the bomb in Nashville.

According to the main version, the detonation was suicide.#UNITED STATES 🇺🇸

@Militarbeobachter 🦅 pic.twitter.com/JZEixoz6YI – Nelli Gager (@Nelli_Gager) December 27, 2020

Explosion in Nashville: RV played 15-minute countdown to detonation

Update from December 26th, 4:22 p.m .: The circumstances of the violent Explosion in Nashville are still a mystery. Who lit the bomb? And why?

The incident carries an eerie note. The officers were up early in the morning Shots in the city center pointed out, that’s where they found the mobile home. Warning announcements came from its loudspeakers. Residents should vacate the area because of the pending explosion.

The RV played one 15 minute countdownas Police Chief Jake Drake explains. In between even music played from the speakers. Apparently the bombing was not aimed at people. However, human tissue was found at the crime scene and is now being analyzed.

Violent explosion: column of smoke over US city – curfew in the inner city area, FBI in action

Update from December 26th, 9:13 a.m .: Damaged houses, burned out cars and debris on the street: It is still unclear why on Friday in Nashville a mobile home exploded (see first report). The U.S. Federal Police FBI determined after the incident in the US state of Tennessee *. The vehicle got loud on Christmas Day police apparently targeted as Car bomb used.

mayor John Cooper spoke of “catastrophic damage”. At least 41 stores were damaged, he said. “The attack earlier this morning was aimed at this [weihnachtlichen] Time of peace and hope to spread chaos and fear, ”said Cooper.

According to dpa, the police largely cordoned off the city center and searched Bomb detection dogs after explosives. Cooper imposed one on Friday night (local time) Curfew for the affected inner city area.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the December 25 explosion in Nashville. © Mark Humphrey / dpa

It was initially unclear whether anyone was involved in this Camper had found. The police found human tissue at the scene, which is now being analyzed, said police chief John Drake. With regard to the warnings before the explosion (see update from December 25th, 7.49pm) he said: “I do not want to speculate, but one would suspect that this person did not want to hurt, but to destroy.”

Mayor Cooper said he was with the governor talking to den for the affected area Disaster so that additional resources could be mobilized for reconstruction. Now it is time for “determination to catch the perpetrators and rebuild our city,” he said.

Explosion in Nashville: residents can no longer reach the emergency number – interruption in the Internet supply

Update from December 25th, 9:14 pm: After the explosion in Nashville There have been disruptions in the Internet supply and the emergency numbers in Nashville, the region, but also across the US. According to information from the local newspaper The Tennessean Nashville residents could no longer call 911 around noon (local time). Other numbers are currently being provided. In addition, the residents of Nashville can also connect via social networks Police, fire brigade and Emergency doctor turn.

The explosion had occurred in front of a building Communication company AT&T occurs, which offers telephone, cellular and Internet. “For some of our customers, the service can be provided by Explosion in Nashville this morning, ”said a company spokesman. “We are in contact with the authorities and are working as quickly, but carefully as possible, to provide our services again.” According to reports, there are mainly customers in the region, but also a few US-wide affected.

Explosion in Nashville: strange loudspeaker announcement before detonation is a mystery

Update from December 25th, 7.49pm: Before the violent detonation at 8:30 a.m. (local time) in Nashville police officers were already on site. This was confirmed by the emergency services. “The police were called to the scene at around 5:30 am. They found a mobile home that warned over the loudspeaker: A bomb could explode in 15 minutes, “said John Drake, police chief of Nashville, the broadcaster ABC News. After that, the police started knocking on doors and evacuated people.

JUST IN: Authorities update on Nashville explosion: Officers responded to reports of shots fired in downtown Nashville, encountered RV with recording warning of possible detonation, began evacuations of nearby buildings. The RV exploded shortly afterward. https://t.co/6aOkFeKl7x pic.twitter.com/1obtMqjCWg – ABC News (@ABC) December 25, 2020

So far unconfirmed recordings on Twitter show how a ghostly sounding recording echoes through the area: “If you hear this message, leave the building now.” Nothing is known about the background.

JUST IN: Authorities update on Nashville explosion: Officers responded to reports of shots fired in downtown Nashville, encountered RV with recording warning of possible detonation, began evacuations of nearby buildings. The RV exploded shortly afterward. https://t.co/6aOkFeKl7x pic.twitter.com/1obtMqjCWg – ABC News (@ABC) December 25, 2020

Explosion in Nashville: smashed windows and a column of smoke over the city

First report from December 25th, 5:23 p.m.: Nashville / Tennessee – The US city of Nashville in Tennessee was rocked by a severe explosion on Christmas morning. At least three people were slightly injured. A dark column of smoke lay over the city, which could be seen from afar.

Pictures from the local television station WKRN show destroyed houses and rubble in the streets. The detonation could also be felt in the center of the station in the city center, as reporters reported. Also further from the place of explosion Distant buildings are said to have been damaged, windows are cracked. The authorities assume that the explosion was caused deliberately.

After explosion in Nashville: Mayor sees situation under control

“Some historical buildings are also affected, but the facades have remained intact. However, you can see broken glass all over the streets, ”said John Cooper, Nashville mayor on WSMV TV after a visit to downtown. “But I assume that everything is under control at the moment.”

He also commented on the cause: “It looks like it is explosion triggered on purpose. But we believe it was a one-time thing. People don’t have to be concerned. ”In his estimation it was Detonation possibly less violent than perceived by many people. In his opinion, the fact that they could be felt from afar may also be due to the fact that the limestone soil transmits vibrations more easily.

Explosion in Nashville: FBI is also investigating

The injured were taken to hospitals. You are – whether the violence of the explosion fortunately – apparently only slightly injured. FBI officials opened an investigation. The police and authorities are currently assuming that a mobile home has exploded.

At first, many citizens of the 700,000-inhabitant city were very insecure: Immediately after the explosion, the inner city was largely cordoned off. Police officers searched the area with dog squadrons. There was also talk of several detonations in different places. (dpa / cat) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Mark Humphrey / AP / dpa