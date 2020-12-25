Columns of smoke over the city of Nashville in the US state of Tennessee: At least three people are injured. The explosion apparently came from a vehicle.

Nashville / Tennessee – The US city of Nashville in Tennessee was rocked by a severe explosion on Christmas morning. At least three people were slightly injured.

Pictures from local TV stations show destroyed houses and rubble in the streets. A dark column of smoke lay over the city, which could be seen from afar.

The injured were taken to hospitals. You are – whether the violence of the explosion fortunately – apparently only slightly injured. The authorities assume that the explosion could have been caused intentionally. At the center of the investigation is a mobile home. FBI officials have also started an investigation. (dpa / cat)