Armed, elegantly dressed and with handies. This is how three criminals acted in broad daylight during a violent entry into Villa Elisa, La Plata district, in which they shot and hooded a woman and her daughter.

The dramatic episode occurred this Wednesday at noon, in a house located in the 31st Street, between 423 and 424, in the Las Retamas neighborhood, bordering El Rincón.

Three men in their 30s, with chinstraps and handies, approached the victims, aged 53 and 19, at the main entrance of the house, which has a front park. It is being investigated if they jumped or forced the access door.

Upon entering, the criminals outwitted the guard of the family’s dogs and then threaten and hood the owner of the house in the living room and her daughter in a hallway. While one held them at gunpoint, the other two went all over the place to get money and valuables.

.The gang escaped with a significant loot which included about 10,000 pesos, cell phones, televisions, a notebook, a stereo and other family belongings.

“They turned their house upside down”, said a neighbor, in dialogue with the local newspaper The day. Another inhabitant of the area commented that the victims were constantly threatened and “were very scared.”

Witnesses to the event said that the band had logistical support abroad, as they saw a truck head to the sidewalk. They investigate if that was the escape route for the criminals.

Although a lockdown operation was carried out in the area, could not find the criminals, who were intensely wanted for the crime of “robbery”.

The case is in charge of the 9th Prosecutor’s Office for Ignored Authors, which ordered a analysis of security cameras from the vicinity of the scene of the robbery to gather clues.

Those who live in the area complain about the insecurity in the neighborhood, which has various neighborhood alarms on the streets.

LGP