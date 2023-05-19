Home page World

From: Christina Denk

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific. A first tsunami warning was lifted a few hours later. New Zealand still fears repercussions.

Nouméa – An earthquake struck near the New Caledonia archipelago in the South Pacific on Friday, May 19. The USGS put the magnitude of the quake at 7.7. At a depth of 37 kilometers, the earth was shaken. The waves triggered should be felt as far away as New Zealand, it said.

Earthquake in the South Pacific: After a warning of a meter-high tsunami, the authorities downgraded the danger

According to recent reports, the quake, which struck the Greek island of Crete a day after the earthquake struck, shook an area south-east of the Loyalty Islands. They are part of the French overseas territory of New Caledonia and are 1500 kilometers east of Australia and north of New Zealand.

The early warning system in the United States issued a tsunami warning for the surrounding islands after the quake – including New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Fiji. After initial talk of possibly up to three meter high waves in Vanuatu, the authority later put the information into perspective. She only expected waves of a maximum of one meter in Vanuatu and 0.3 meters in other Pacific countries, including Fiji. A few hours after the quake in the South Pacific, the early warning system in the USA completely canceled its tsunami warning.

South Pacific Earthquake Warnings:

Vanuatu and other Pacific Islands (including Fiji) : Tsunami warning lifted

: Tsunami warning lifted New Zealand : strong and unusual currents and unpredictable coastal tides

: strong and unusual currents and unpredictable coastal tides Australia and Hawaii: no impact expected

According to the USGS, there were numerous aftershocks in the region with magnitudes of up to 5.9.

After the earthquake in the South Pacific: New Zealand’s emergency agency warns of strong currents

Authorities in Vanuatu had advised residents across the archipelago to take immediate precautions and move from coastal areas to higher elevations. In New Caledonia, too, people have been asked to leave coastal areas.

New Caledonia is about 1500 kilometers east of Australia and north of New Zealand. There was an earthquake near the archipelago. © agefotostock/Imago

The emergency agency in New Zealand tweeted that it was closely monitoring the situation. “We anticipate that coastal areas of New Zealand will experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable coastal tides,” it said. The warning still exists after the tsunami warning was lifted, according to the New Zealand site on Twitter. There is no threat to Australia, the meteorological authority there said.

The Hawaii Emergency Agency also gave the all-clear. “No tsunami threat is expected for Hawaii from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake,” Hawaii agency EMA tweeted. There were also tsunami warnings after the earthquake in Turkey in February – as far away as Italy. On the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm, however, mysterious tremors raise the question: earthquake or explosion? (chd/dpa)