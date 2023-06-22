In the early hours of this Thursday, a tragedy shook the subdivision Missions of San Franciscoin the municipality of Santa Maria Coronango, in Puebla. In an act of violence, an adult and a minor lost their lives due to shots. The authorities, upon arriving at the place, secured a vehicle in which one of the bodies was found, and it was striking that a piece of clothing with the inscription “Municipal Police” was found inside the car.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. this Thursday, area residents heard multiple firearms detonations and immediately alerted the police authorities. In addition, a neighbor reported seeing two individuals armed with rifles in a dark van after the shooting.

The municipal police officers of Santa Maria Coronango, together with the state police and ministerial agents, quickly went to the scene. There they found two men seriously injured, apparently lifeless: a minor and an adult. The adult's body was lying inside a navy blue Vento car, so they requested the assistance of the Emergency Medical Technicians (TUM's).

Paramedics confirmed the death of both victims, who were known to be 15 and 39 years old, respectively. Subsequently, the officers cordoned off the area and the ministerial agents requested the intervention of the experts to carry out the procedures corresponding to the removal of the bodies.