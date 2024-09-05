With the exception of a brief respite, the storms in Rome picked up again around 7am this morning.

Bad weather in central Italy, at times alarming, especially in the area of Rome before dawn. A violent downpour, in fact, hit the capital in the early hours of the morning. Lightning and thunder framed heavy rains that moved and continued for hours.

Except for a brief respite, the thunderstorms have picked up steam around 7 this morning. Fortunately, the forecast indicates an improvement during the day, with clearings arriving in the late morning and a few rays of sunshine here and there. Temperatures, meanwhile, have dropped sharply due to the bad weather, with values ​​between 19° and 27°.

The Lazio Civil Protection has issued a yellow weather alert for possible hydrogeological risks due to thunderstorms. The bulletin reads “widespread precipitation, locally in the form of showers or thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy rain, intense electrical activity, local hailstorms and gusts of wind, with a consequent drop in temperature of about 6-8 degrees”.

The adverse weather conditionstherefore, do not only concern Rome. Yesterday evening, thunderstorms began to occur across Val d’Aosta, Piedmont, Liguria and Lombardy, also reaching Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria and Campania. These phenomena are characterized by heavy showers, lightning, hail and strong winds.

For today, Thursday 5th Septemberthe weather alert extends to a red level for hydrogeological risk in Veneto, while an orange alert has been issued for Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Liguria and Tuscany. A yellow alert is active in 16 regions, from north to south. In Massa Carrara, the mayor has ordered the suspension of markets, outdoor events and educational activities, including schools and nursery schools, due to adverse weather conditions.

Like Rome, too Turin was hit hard by bad weather. A tree fell during the night and some flooding affected the emergency rooms of the Molinette and Mauriziano hospitals.