Gender-speak language cops on the rise against conservative politicians who dare to name societal problems. A culture war is raging, with the Union’s silence driving voters into the arms of the AfD, comments Georg Anastasiadis.

The game goes like this: When the Greens and SPD come up with a “self-determination law” that allows citizens to change their gender once a year, that is social renewal. The same applies when the standard-bearers of progress on public TV turn mothers into “persons giving birth” or gender them so that viewers’ ears bend. But when politicians from the CDU and CSU denounce precisely this gender slang, it is damnable populism, or, the new favorite weapon woker language police officers, right-wing “culture war”. From Claudia Pechstein in uniform to the assumption of a spiritual closeness to Björn Höcke, it is then only a semantic stone’s throw.

Part of left Kulturkampf, putting liberals and conservatives on the defensive

In truth, it is part of a left-wing culture war to put liberals and conservatives on the political defensive by blocking their language space and tightening the boundaries of what can be said. The strategy works as reliably as Swiss clockwork – also thanks to the collaboration of the still powerful Merkel camp in the CDU, which showered the ex-chancellor with medals despite her political mistakes and does not want to give up her “asymmetric demobilization”. This relies on avoiding the dispute over polarizing issues such as gender, identity politics and migration in order not to mobilize the opponents. According to this reading, the “little Paschas” by CDU leader Friedrich Merz are already an expression of intolerable populism. The party was able to read something similar recently in a guest article by NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst in the “FAZ”. Since then, the Kulturkampf has been raging, in the Union itself. After a moment of shock, Wüst only commented on the bloody clan riots in his state yesterday.

Unfortunately, and the Merkel people are studiously concealing this, the turning around of the major social debates has a dangerous weak point. The polls show very clearly that when the CDU and CSU shy away from discussing issues that are burning in their hearts in a calm tone but clear on the matter, they drive voters into the open arms of the AfD.

George Anastasiadis